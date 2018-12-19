AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)
Platinum Championship Bracket
Grandview vs. Coronado (Nevada) at Orleans Arena, 2 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Adams City at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Evergreen at Overland, 7 p.m.
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Clare Droesch Bracket
Grandview vs. Christ The King (NY), 2:30 p.m.
Derrill Kipp Bracket
Eaglecrest vs. William Penn (Pa.) at Highland H.S., 1 p.m.