AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Ralston Valley Roundup — (scoreboard/schedule)



Consolation semifinal: Aurora Central vs. Westminster, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Gateway at Adams City, 5 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central, Rangeview at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.