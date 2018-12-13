AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Ralston Valley Roundup — (scoreboard/schedule)
Consolation semifinal: Aurora Central vs. Westminster, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eaglecrest at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Gateway at Adams City, 5 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Northglenn at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central, Rangeview at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.