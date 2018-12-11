AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Overland at Fairview, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Ralston Valley Roundup

First round: Aurora Central vs. Pomona, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Boulder at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mountain Vista, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Valor Christian at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Rangeview at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.