AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Overland at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Denver Tip-Off (at Thomas Jefferson H.S.)
Fifth-place game: Gateway vs. Ponderosa, 11:30 a.m.
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tip-Off
Fifth-place game: Cherokee Trail vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Castle View/ThunderRidge Tip Off (at Castle View H.S.)
Championship: Cherokee Trail vs. Mullen, 7 p.m.
Palmer Tip-Off (at Palmer H.S.)
Fifth-place game: Rangeview vs. Palmer, 11:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cherokee Trail at Windsor Duals, 8 a.m.
Grandview at Fort Lupton Invitational, 8 a.m.
Overland at Broomfield Invitational, 8 a.m.
Rangeview at Golden Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Eaglecrest, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Arapahoe Invitational, 9 a.m.
Aurora Central, Gateway, Vista PEAK at Fairview, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Intrastate 8 at Cherry Creek, 9 a.m.
Denver East at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Steamboat Springs vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.
Denver East vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 8:40 p.m.