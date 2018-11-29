AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Cardinal Newman Classic (California)

Regis Jesuit vs. Menlo-Atherton, 8:30 p.m.

Palmer Tip-Off (at Palmer H.S.)

Rangeview vs. Pueblo South, 3:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley, Prairie View at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central, Westminster at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

Brighton at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 5 p.m.