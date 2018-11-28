AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Legend, 7 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Boulder, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Doherty, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament
Cherokee Trail vs. Rocky Mountain at Rock Canyon H.S., 4:30 p.m.
Denver Tip-Off Classic
Gateway vs. Castle View at Thomas Jefferson H.S., 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Ralston Valley, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Standley Lake, 7 p.m.
Castle View/ThunderRidge Tournament
Cherokee Trail at ThunderRidge, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Overland, 7 p.m.