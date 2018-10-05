AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 5, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Smoky Hill vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Hinkley at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Northglenn at Five-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 3:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.

Vista Ridge at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Pat Amato Invitational (Northwest Open Spaces Park), 3 p.m.