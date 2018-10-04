AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.

Brighton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Valor Christian at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central vs. Northglenn at Five Star Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail 4:30 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Brighton, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regional tournaments

FIELD HOCKEY

Dakota Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Fossil Ridge, 6 p.m.