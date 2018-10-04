AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 6:30 p.m.
Brighton at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central vs. Northglenn at Five Star Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Overland vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail 4:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Brighton, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Westminster, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regional tournaments
FIELD HOCKEY
Dakota Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Fossil Ridge, 6 p.m.