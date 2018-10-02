AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Westminster at Gateway, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hinkley vs. Thornton at North Stadium, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Prairie View at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regional tournaments
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Heritage, Palmer Ridge at Overland, 6 p.m.