AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
Arapahoe vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Greeley West vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.
Legend vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 4 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Far Northeast Warriors at Montbello Campus, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
State playoffs (championship game)
Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at All-City Stadium, 7 p.m.