AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Arapahoe vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thornton, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)

Greeley West vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4 p.m.

Legend vs. Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl, 4 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Far Northeast Warriors at Montbello Campus, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State playoffs (championship game)

Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at All-City Stadium, 7 p.m.