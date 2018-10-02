AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 6:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Brighton at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Adams City at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Overland vs. Cherry Creek at Village Green Fields, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Class 5A state tournament at Colorado Springs Country Club, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 4:30 p.m.