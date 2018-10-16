AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Adams City at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northglenn vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Denver East, 6:45 p.m.