AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Oct. 12, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Heritage vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Centaurus vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Overland at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora West at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A boys state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.