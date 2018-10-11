AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Hinkley vs. Standley Lake at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Adams City vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Gateway vs. Ponderosa at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Centennial League Championships at Aurora Sports Park, 3 p.m. (boys), 3:30 p.m. (girls)
BOYS TENNIS
Class 5A boys state tournament at Gates Tennis Center, 9 a.m.