AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Overland, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hinkley at Palmer, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Englewood at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.