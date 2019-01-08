AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dakota Ridge at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Denver East at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.