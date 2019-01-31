AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gateway at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Overland, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.