AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Columbine at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Dakota Ridge, 7 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Doherty, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Vista PEAK dual, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lewis-Palmer, Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe, 10 a.m.