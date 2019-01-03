AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Columbine at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Dakota Ridge, 7 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Doherty, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Vista PEAK dual, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lewis-Palmer, Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe, 10 a.m.