AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brighton at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Westminster at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Adams City at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Far Northeast vs. Hinkley at Town Center Mall, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.