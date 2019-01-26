AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westminster at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Overland (East Gym), 2:30 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 2:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eaglecrest at Overland (East Gym), 1 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe, 1 p.m.

Hinkley at Westminster, 1 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail at Brighton

Overland at Abraham Lincoln

Regis Jesuit at Northglenn

Smoky Hill at Thomas Jefferson

Vista PEAK at Berthoud

GIRLS SWIMMING

Centennial “B” League Championships at Smoky Hill, 8:30 a.m.

Continental “B” League Championships at Heritage, 10 a.m.

Aurora Public Schools Championship at Gateway, diving prelims 9:30 a.m.; swim & dive finals, 12:10 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Ralston Valley vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Fort Collins at NoCo Ice Center, 7 p.m.