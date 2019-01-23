AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway at Columbine, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Eaglecrest at Englewood, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at The Ice Ranch, 2:40 p.m.