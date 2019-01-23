AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Columbine, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Eaglecrest at Englewood, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at The Ice Ranch, 2:40 p.m.