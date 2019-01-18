AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 18, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Adams City at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Las Animas at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

Rangeview at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Top Of The Rockies Invitational at Centaurus

ICE HOCKEY

Ralston Valley vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.