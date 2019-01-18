AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 18, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Aurora Central at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Adams City at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Las Animas at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
Rangeview at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Top Of The Rockies Invitational at Centaurus
ICE HOCKEY
Ralston Valley vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.