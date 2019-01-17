AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thomas Jefferson at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Kennedy, Rangeview at Aurora Central, 5 p.m.
Gateway at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rangeview vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.
Adams City, Gateway at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.