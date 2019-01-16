AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 7 p.m.