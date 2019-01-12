AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lakewood at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 2:30 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 2:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 2:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 10:30 a.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 1 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 1 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 1 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Arapahoe, 1 p.m.

Hinkley at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Grandview at Arvada West Invitational

Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Overland Tournament

Cherokee Trail, Vista PEAK at Legend

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest at Smoky Hill Invitational, prelims 8:30 a.m., finals 5 p.m.

Grandview at Arapahoe Warrior Invite, 9 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mustang Invite at VMAC

ICE HOCKEY

Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian at The Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Monarch at the Sports Stable, 8:15 p.m.