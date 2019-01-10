AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Adams City at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Fort Collins at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie View at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Thornton at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Brighton, Gateway at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Adams City, Westminster at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Utah Park, 5 p.m.