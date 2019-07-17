The Colorado High School Activities Association saw an all-time high number of students take part in sports and activities in 2018-19.

According to a story on CHSAANow.com, the state’s governing body saw a total of 199,714 participants statewide, with high all-time marks set in athletics (143,614) and activities (56,100).

CHSAA collected registration information on a new digital platform and it found that football remains the highest in total participation numbers among sports at 16,888, while boys basketball surged 27 percent to 11,723 in second place, followed by girls volleyball (11,672), boys track (10,243) and girls basketball (9,045).

Participation numbers for the 2020-21 school year could be on the rise again with the addition of three new sanctioned sports in boys volleyball, girls wrestling and Unified bowling, while esports will be a pilot activity that could be eligible to be sanctioned in 2022.

2018-19 CHSAA PARTICIPATION NUMBERS BY SPORTS/ACTIVITIES

Boys: Football — 16,888; Basketball — 11,723; Track & field — 10,243; Soccer — 8,241; Baseball — 7,825; Wrestling — 5,290; Cross country — 4,122; Lacrosse — 3,179; Tennis — 3,083; Golf — 2,167; Swimming — 1,722; Ice hockey — 1,042; Skiing — 247

Girls: Volleyball — 11,672; Basketball — 9,045; Track & Field — 7,621; Soccer — 6,829; Swimming — 4,600; Softball — 4,164; Tennis — 4,053; Cross country — 4,001; Golf — 1,541; Lacrosse — 1,534; Field hockey — 636; Gymnastics — 532; Skiing — 274

Co-ed Athletics & Activities: Music — 41,499; Speech — 7,589; Student Council — 7,012; Spirit — 5,670