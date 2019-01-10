AURORA | The first portion of the 2018-19 season couldn’t have gone much better for Aurora ice hockey teams, as Regis Jesuit and the Cherry Creek co-op team dropped just one game combined.

The Raiders and the Bruins will face off twice in an eight-day span in February in a pair of games on the Family Sports Center ice they share — Feb. 1 at 5:40 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. Feb. 9 — in two games that will be pivotal in the Foothills Conference standings.

Coach Dan Woodley’s Regis Jesuit team is doing things a little differently than last season when it finished a dominating 23-0 and won the state title, but there is a lot of good in what this team has done. The Raiders earned Woodley his 250th career win before break — a mark that will be tough to catch for another coach in the current climate of high school hockey — haven’t allowed more than two goals in a game and have outscored opponents 47-5 after an 8-0 win over Standley Lake Jan. 4.

Cherry Creek posted a pair of wins over Castle View immediately upon return from break to continue the momentum it got in the final game before the hiatus.

Coach Jeff Mielnicki has seen his Bruins mature game by game and they demonstrated that with a 6-0 win over Resurrection Christian Dec. 22, which came immediately after a 3-1 loss to Chaparral.

Back-to-back contests against Valor Christian loom Jan. 12 (at the Ice Ranch at 6:30 p.m.) and Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Family Sports Center and should ready Cherry Creek for a two-game set with Regis Jesuit.

The ice hockey regular season ends Feb. 16.

2018-19 AURORA ICE HOCKEY LEADERS (THROUGH JAN. 8)

Points: Kale Lone (Regis Jesuit) 21; Blake Benson (Cherry Creek) 17; Luke Dosen (Regis Jesuit) 14; Hunter Fieweger (Cherry Creek) 13; Justin Lico (Regis Jesuit) 13; Goals: Blake Benson (Cherry Creek) 10; Nolan Sargent (Regis Jesuit) 8; Kale Lone (Regis Jesuit) 7; Jacob Tudan (Cherry Creek) 5; Nicholas Schultz (Regis Jesuit) 5; Justin Lico (Regis Jesuit) 5; Assists: Kale Lone (Regis Jesuit) 14; Luke Dosen (Regis Jesuit) 10; Christian Brown (Cherry Creek) 8; Nicholas Hoppe (Cherry Creek) 8; Justin Lico (Regis Jesuit) 8; Goaltenders — Won-loss: Lucas Banks (Cherry Creek) 7-1; Marco Sandoval (Regis Jesuit) 5-0; Gage Bussey (Regis Jesuit) 3-0; Goals against average: Gage Bussey (Regis Jesuit) 0.78; Marco Sandoval (Regis Jesuit) 0.85; Lucas Banks (Cherry Creek) 1.09; Shutouts: Lucas Banks (Cherry Creek) 3; Marco Sandoval (Regis Jesuit) 2; Dylan Romanow (Cherry Creek) 2