Golf: First wave of locals finishes at Optimist International Junior tournaments, next begins

The first set of Aurora qualifiers for Optimist International Junior Golf Tournaments finished up play last week in Florida.

Liam Wood shot rounds of 84, 82 and 90 to finish in 55th place in the Boys 12-13 division, coming in one stroke better than the city’s other qualifier, Roland Thornton, who shot 83-87-87.

In the Girls 10-12 group (a 43-golfer field), Aurora’s Sophia Capua ended up 32nd with rounds of 91, 92 and 90.

The next group of Aurora competitors arrives at the Trump National Doral Resort and Spa July 26-31 when the Girls 15-18 group (which includes Eaglecrest’s Emma Bryant and Vista PEAK’s Kylie Severin) compete, as does the Boys 16-18 group including Smoky Hill graduate Christopher Kennedy.

The Aurora golfers advanced through a variety of qualifiers in June.

