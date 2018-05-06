GRAND JUNCTION | The long trek to the Western Slope proved fruitful for the Regis Jesuit girls tennis team, which came away with five spots in the Class 5A state tournament from Region 7.

The Raiders and Cherokee Trail represented Aurora in the tournament that wrapped up Friday at Colorado Mesa University and combined to score 82 points and claim 12 top-four places.

Coach Kollman Gearhart’s Regis Jesuit team collected 54 of those points to finish second behind powerful Fruita Monument and the Raiders’ entire cadre of doubles teams earned their way into the state tournament May 10-12 at the Gates Tennis Center in Denver.

Lauren Markel and Kaedyn Mingle at No. 2 doubles and Marie Mannassee and Grace Neff at No. 3 doubles won regional titles for Regis Jesuit, while the No. 1 duo of Olivia Martinet and Sara Sinelli, the No. 4 team of Chloe Martinet and Elizabeth Dewey and No. 2 singles player Miki Erickson all lost in regionals finals, but made state via playbacks.

Senior No. 1 singles player Skyler Mydler placed third for the Raiders as well and junior Fran Belibi placed fourth at No. 3 singles.

Coach Paul Whipple’s primarily young Cherokee Trail team had no regional finalists, but placed at five of seven positions and had four chances for state berths in playbacks.

Senior No. 3 singles player Tanya Solati, the No. 1 doubles team of Aneri Patel and Rhea Verma, the No. 2 doubles team of Amruta Kelshiker and Izzy Neilly and the No. 3 doubles tandem of Matali Desai and Mariana Morales all lost in playbacks.

Desai and Morales came the closest to making state with a three-set loss to Martinet and Dewey of Regis Jesuit.

No. 2 singles player Amy Wellington placed fourth after a three-set defeat.

2018 CLASS 5A REGION 7 GIRLS TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores: Fruita Monument 65, REGIS JESUIT 54, Grand Junction 42, CHEROKEE TRAIL 28, Mountain Range 9, Bear Creek 0

Championship matches

No. 1 singles — Sarah Fleming (Fruita) def. Julianna Campos (Grand Junction), 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Isabel Manzanares (Grand Junction) def. MIKI ERICKSON (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Amber Skillicorn (Fruita) def. Kamryn Peltier (Grand Junction), 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; No. 1 doubles — Erica Skillicorn/Sofia Treider (Fruita Monument) def. OLIVIA MARTINET/SARA SINELLI (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — LAUREN MARKEL/KAEDYN MINGLE (REGIS JESUIT) def. Lastine/O’Day (Fruita Monument), 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — MARIE MANNASSEE/GRACE NEFF (REGIS JESUIT) def. Baily Manuppella/Royanna Crawford (Grand Junction), 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Alyssa Morse/Tess Dilzell (Fruita Monument) def. CHLOE MARTINET/ELIZABETH DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 6-4

Third-place matches

No. 1 singles — SKYLER MYDLER (REGIS JESUIT) def. Maggie Richardson (Mountain Range), 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles — Alexa Jo Willms (Fruita Monument) def. AMY WELLINGTON (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 5-7, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 singles — TANYA SOLATI (CHEROKEE TRAIL) won by default over FRAN BELIBI (REGIS JESUIT); No. 1 doubles — ANERI PATEL/RHEA VERMA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) def. Starritt/Lewis (Grand Junction), 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 doubles — AMRUTA KELSHIKER/IZZY NEILLY (CHEROKEE TRAIL) def. Grace Rose/Kylie Hanks (Grand Junction), 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; No. 3 doubles — Elizabeth Dewald/Anna Helfrich (Mountain Range) def. Laynie Collins/Kyra Rooks (Fruita Monument), 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3; No. 4 doubles — MITALI DESAI/MARIANA MORALES (CHEROKEE TRAIL) def. Rohah Batikha/Camryn Greenfield (Mountain Range), 6-4, 6-2;

Playback (winner qualifiers for state)

No. 2 singles — MIKI ERICKSON (REGIS JESUIT) def. Alexa Jo Willms (Fruita Monument), 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 singles — Kamryn Peltier (Grand Junction) def. TANYA SOLATI (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-2, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — OLIVIA MARTINET/SARA SINELLI (REGIS JESUIT) def. ANERI PATEL/RHEA VERMA (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Cassidy Lastine/Sarah O’Day (Fruita Monument) def. AMRUTA KELSHIKER/IZZY NEILLY (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — CHLOE MARTINET/ELIZABETH DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT) def. MITALI DESAI/MARIANA MORALES (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3