DENVER | Marie Manassee and Grace Neff were two of only three Regis Jesuit girls tennis players coach Kollman Gearhart saw come to every practice and play in every match of the 2018 season.

The sophomore duo’s payoff for that dedication came in the form of a Class 5A state championship.

Manasee and Neff claimed the No. 3 doubles state championship with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory over the Fort Collins team of Aurora Slaughter and Sunny Taylor. It was the first tennis title for Regis Jesuit since it moved up to 5A.

The Raiders’ duo won their title on an abbreviated time schedule, as the state tournament was condensed from three days to two due to impending weather. That allowed Manassee and Neff to pick up two monster victories on the day.

Runaway 5A team champion Cherry Creek won championships at five of seven positions, but Manassee and Neff prevented a sixth when they dispatched the Bruins’ Sydney Haith and Lexie Fisher 7-5, 7-6 (7).

