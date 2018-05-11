DENVER | At the end of a long day under the blazing heat at Gates Tennis Center, Aurora’s strength became clear: No. 3 doubles.

On both sides of the No. 3 doubles bracket at the Class 5A girls state tennis tournament sits an Aurora team with state championship hopes still intact.

Regis Jesuit’s Marie Manassee and Grace Neff posted two victories on the opening day to advance to the semifinals now scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday as the three-day tournament will be condensed to two in order to beat impending wet weather over the weekend.

An all-Aurora No. 3 doubles state championship match is possible because Grandview’s Mia Nguyen and Felicia Tay also won twice to advance to the semifinals. Wins by one or both of the city squads would put them in the state championship match, scheduled to be contested after two rounds of playback matches.

Led by No. 3 doubles, both Grandview and Regis Jesuit collected five team points on the opening day and currently sit in a three-way tie for eighth place in the team standings.

The Wolves went 3-1 in the opening round as Nguyen and Tay won, as did sophomore No. 3 singles player Olivia Stubbs and the No. 2 doubles team of Rithika Ginjupalli and Juniel Figures.

The No. 4 doubles team of Maggie Rea and Ashley Oh was poised to make it a 4-0 for coach Jeffery Ryan’s Grandview team, but let a 5-2 lead slip away in a three-set loss to Regis Jesuit’s Chloe Martinet and Elizabeth Dewey.

Stubbs and the No. 2 doubles team lost in the quarterfinals, but both can be brought back into the playback bracket if who they lost to wins in the semifinals.

Coach Kollman Gearhart’s Regis Jesuit team suffered two losses to begin with as No. 2 singles player Miki Erickson and the No. 1 doubles teams of Olivia Martinet and Sara Sinelli fell, but the Raiders reeled off doubles wins from Lauren Markel and Kaedyn Mingle at No. 2, Manassee and Neff at No. 3 and Martinet and Dewey at No. 4.

The No. 3 duo was able to survive the quarterfinals, while they other two doubles teams away a possible playback chance.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores (through quarterfinals): 1. Cherry Creek 19 points; 2. Poudre 11; T3. Fort Collins 10; T3. Denver East 10; T5. Fairview 7; T5. Chatfield 7; 7. ThunderRidge 6; T8. GRANDVIEW 5; T8. REGIS JESUIT 5; T8. Mountain Vista 5; T8. Fruita Monument 5; T12. Boulder 4; T12. Lakewood 4; T12. Rock Canyon 4; 15. Fossil Ridge 2; T16. Ralston Valley 1; T16. Rocky Mountain 1; T16. Doherty 1; T16. Monarch 1; T16. Arapahoe 1; T16. Broomfield 1; T16. Heritage 1; T16. Grand Junction 1