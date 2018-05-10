DENVER | With the forecast for rain posing a threat for Saturday, Colorado High School Activities Association officials made the call to condense the Class 5A girls state tennis tournament to two days.

The first two rounds of the tournament were completed Thursday at Gates Tennis Center in Denver as originally scheduled, but championships and third-place matches will now be decided Friday instead of Saturday.

To accommodate the schedule, semifinal matches will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and will be followed by two rounds of playback matches. After those matches are completed, championship and third-place matches will go on.

Team champions will be crowned at the end of play.

Two No. 3 doubles teams from Aurora programs — Regis Jesuit’s Marie Manassee and Grace Neff and Grandview’s Mia Nguyen and Felicia Tay — will be in action in semifinals.

Grandview No. 3 singles player Olivia Stubbs has a playback possibilities if the player she lost to can win in the semifinals, as does the Grandview No. 2 doubles team of Rithika Ginjupalli and Juniel Figures, the Regis Jesuit No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Markel and Kaedyn Mingle and Regis Jesuit’s Chloe Martinet and Elizabeth Dewey at No. 4 doubles.

The 3A state tournament in Greeley also was moved to a two-day format due to impending weather up north, while the 4A tournament in Pueblo remains on a three-day schedule.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports