AURORA | Pairings and schedule for the 2019 Class 5A and 4A girls tennis regionals slated between May 1-3 at various sites. Teams in each regionals were determined by their finish in the league standings:
2019 CLASS 5A/4A GIRLS TENNIS REGIONALS
REGION 1 (May 1-2 at Cherry Creek H.S.)
Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Rangeview. Other teams: Cherry Creek, Columbine, Fairview, Legend
REGION 2 (May 1-2 at Colorado State University)
Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Castle View, Chaparral, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Mountain Range
REGION 3 (May 2-3 at Denver City Park)
Aurora team: Overland. Other teams: Adams City, Denver East, Far Northeast, Poudre, ThunderRidge
REGION 4 (May 2-3 at North Lake Park, Loveland)
Other teams: Arapahoe, Arvada West, Fossil Ridge, Legacy, Ponderosa, Thornton
REGION 5 (May 1-2 at Colorado Athletic Club Inverness)
Other teams: Doherty, Douglas County, Mountain Vista, Northglenn, Rocky Mountain, Valor Christian
REGION 6 (May 1-2 at Colorado Athletic Club Monaco)
Aurora teams: Grandview, Hinkley. Other teams: Boulder, Ralston Valley, Rampart, Rock Canyon
REGION 7 (May 2-3 at Ken Caryl Ranch)
Aurora team: Aurora Central. Other teams: Chatfield, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Monarch, Prairie View
REGION 8 (May 1-2 at Colorado Mesa University)
Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Fountain-Fort Carson, Fruita Monument, Horizon
4A REGION 3 (May 2-3 at Mullen H.S. & Pinehurst C.C.)
Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Bear Creek, Denver North, Golden, Mullen, Wheat Ridge. Info: Nos. 1-3 singles, Nos. 1-2 doubles at Mullen; Nos. 3-4 doubles at Pinehurst C.C. Playbacks May 3 if necessary.