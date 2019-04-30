AURORA | Pairings and schedule for the 2019 Class 5A and 4A girls tennis regionals slated between May 1-3 at various sites. Teams in each regionals were determined by their finish in the league standings:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 CLASS 5A/4A GIRLS TENNIS REGIONALS

REGION 1 (May 1-2 at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Aurora teams: Eaglecrest, Rangeview. Other teams: Cherry Creek, Columbine, Fairview, Legend

REGION 2 (May 1-2 at Colorado State University)

Aurora team: Smoky Hill. Other teams: Castle View, Chaparral, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Mountain Range

REGION 3 (May 2-3 at Denver City Park)

Aurora team: Overland. Other teams: Adams City, Denver East, Far Northeast, Poudre, ThunderRidge

REGION 4 (May 2-3 at North Lake Park, Loveland)

Other teams: Arapahoe, Arvada West, Fossil Ridge, Legacy, Ponderosa, Thornton

REGION 5 (May 1-2 at Colorado Athletic Club Inverness)

Other teams: Doherty, Douglas County, Mountain Vista, Northglenn, Rocky Mountain, Valor Christian

REGION 6 (May 1-2 at Colorado Athletic Club Monaco)

Aurora teams: Grandview, Hinkley. Other teams: Boulder, Ralston Valley, Rampart, Rock Canyon

REGION 7 (May 2-3 at Ken Caryl Ranch)

Aurora team: Aurora Central. Other teams: Chatfield, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Monarch, Prairie View

REGION 8 (May 1-2 at Colorado Mesa University)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Fountain-Fort Carson, Fruita Monument, Horizon

4A REGION 3 (May 2-3 at Mullen H.S. & Pinehurst C.C.)

Aurora team: Vista PEAK. Other teams: Bear Creek, Denver North, Golden, Mullen, Wheat Ridge. Info: Nos. 1-3 singles, Nos. 1-2 doubles at Mullen; Nos. 3-4 doubles at Pinehurst C.C. Playbacks May 3 if necessary.