DENVER | Team scores and results from the first two rounds of the 2018 Class 5A girls state tennis tournament held at the Gates Tennis Center. Aurora singles players and doubles teams bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores (through quarterfinals): 1. Cherry Creek 19 points; 2. Poudre 11; T3. Fort Collins 10; T3. Denver East 10; T5. Fairview 7; T5. Chatfield 7; 7. ThunderRidge 6; T8. GRANDVIEW 5; T8. REGIS JESUIT 5; T8. Mountain Vista 5; T8. Fruita Monument 5; T12. Boulder 4; T12. Lakewood 4; T12. Rock Canyon 4; 15. Fossil Ridge 2; T16. Ralston Valley 1; T16. Rocky Mountain 1; T16. Doherty 1; T16. Monarch 1; T16. Arapahoe 1; T16. Broomfield 1; T16. Heritage 1; T16. Grand Junction 1

NO. 1 SINGLES: Quarterfinals — Upper bracket: Meghan Chowdhury (Rock Canyon) def. Natalie Hamill (Fort Collins), 6-3, 6-2; Veronika Bruetting (ThunderRidge) vs. Sarah Fleming (Fruita Monument), 6-0, 3-6, 6-4; Lower bracket: Ky Ecton (Poudre) def. Deena Abdulloeva (Cherry Creek), 6-1, 6-1; Natalie Stone (Fairview) def. Olivia Desso (Lakewood) 7-5, 6-0

NO. 2 SINGLES: Quarterfinals — Upper bracket: Alexis Bernthal (Fairview) def. Marina Youngdahl (Monarch), 6-2, 6-3; Alyssa Kawakami (Fort Collins) def. Emma Eckenhausen (Denver East), 5-7, 6-4, 7-6; Lower bracket: Mackenzie Wheeler (ThunderRidge) def. Cassidy Rich (Rock Canyon), 6-1, 7-6; Eliza Hill (Cherry Creek) def. Isabel Manzanares (Grand Junction), 6-1, 6-1; Aurora first round match: Emma Eckenhausen (Denver East) def. Miki Erickson (Regis Jesuit), 7-5, 6-2

NO. 3 SINGLES: Quarterfinals — Upper bracket: Jenesse Johnson (Denver East) def. Alex Begler (Mountain Vista), 7-6, 6-4; Anna Hoffman (Poudre) def Lauren Thomas (Heritage), 6-3, 7-6; Lower bracket: Amber Skillicorn (Fruita Monument) def. Kira Coffee (Chatfield), 6-3, 6-2; Nicole Hill (Cherry Creek) def. OLIVIA STUBBS (GRANDVIEW), 6-3, 6-0; Aurora first round match: Olivia Stubbs (Grandview) def. Grace Liberati (Ponderosa), 6-3, 6-0

NO. 1 DOUBLES: Quarterfinals — Upper bracket: Kendall Moore/Cailtin Quirk (Chatfield) def. Katie Hirasaki/Denali Pinto (Fairview), 6-4, 6-2; Ashlen Grote/Sammy Bheemireddy (Mountain Vista) def. Erica Skillicorn/Sofia Treider (Fruita Monument), 6-0, 6-3; Lower bracket: Micah Handler/Miranda Kawula (Cherry Creek) def. Abbott Hoeven/Elsa Burkner (Poudre), 6-1, 6-3; Delsie Johnson/Lilly Tucker (Fort Collins) def. Mahima Gurung/Tatum Smith (Boulder), 7-5, 6-4; Aurora first round match: Katie Hirasaki/Denali Pinto (Fairview) def. Olivia Martinet/Sara Sinelli (Regis Jesuit), 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

NO. 2 DOUBLES: Quarterfinals — Upper bracket: Lindy Hickman/Rebecca Kirby (Poudre) def. RITHIKA GINJUPALLI/JUNIEL FIGURES (GRANDVIEW), 6-0, 6-1; Anna Fusaris/Halley Mackiernan (Cherry Creek) def. LAUREN MARKEL/KAEDYN MINGLE (REGIS JESUIT), 6-2, 6-4; Lower bracket: Maddie Darre/Kelly Wulf (Denver East) def. Tara Toepke/Hanna Preiss (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 6-3; Tedy Reed/Olivia Santangelo (Chatfield) def. Mia Stople/Amanda Vong (Rocky Mountain), 6-2, 6-2; Aurora first round matches: Rithika Ginjupalli/Juniel Figures (Grandview) def. Holly Faust/Ella Johnson (Fort Collins), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6; Lauren Markel/Kaedyn Mingle (Regis Jesuit) def. Sabrina Baker/Kaylie Gordon (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 6-4

NO. 3 DOUBLES: Quarterfinals — Sydney Haith/Lexie Fisher (Cherry Creek) def. Molly Conroy/Danielle Latimer (Broomfield), 6-3, 6-1; MARIE MANASSEE/GRACE NEFF (REGIS JESUIT) def. Jillian Jesser/Emma Kirby (Poudre), 7-5, 7-5; Lower bracket: MIA NGUYEN/FELICIA TAY (GRANDVIEW) def. Elle Sowitch/Lauren Houldsworth (Fossil Ridge), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Aurora Slaughter/Sunny Taylor (Fort Collins) def. Lacey Allor/Alicia Straub (Doherty), 6-1, 6-2; Aurora first round matches: Marie Manassee/Grace Neff (Regis Jesuit) def. Kaitlyn Tyler/Marisa Williams (Arapahoe), 6-3, 6-2; Mia Nguyen/Felicia Tay (Grandview) def. Emily Kesselman/Katie Kesselman (Heritage), 6-2, 6-3

NO. 4 DOUBLES: Quarterfinals — Upper bracket: Emily Wilkins/Dahlia Rappaport (Cherry Creek) def. Rachael Eccher/Jenna Finley (Mountain Vista), 6-1, 6-3; Sienna Dilworth/Katherine Stary (Denver East) def. Solana Williams/Kalee Whitehouse (Arapahoe), 7-5, 6-1; Lower bracket: Ellie Huettel/Lucie Paul (Boulder) def. CHLOE MARTINET/ELIZABETH DEWEY (REGIS JESUIT), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; Lauren Rice/Mikaela Haas (Lakewood) def. Maguire Marcum/Cameron McKenzie (Ralston Valley), 6-4, 6-1; Aurora first round match: Chloe Martinet/Elizabeth Dewey (Regis Jesuit) def. Maggie Rea/Ashley Oh (Grandview), 7-5, 3-6, 7-5