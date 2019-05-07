DENVER | For the second year in a row, weather concerns prompted the Colorado High School Activities Association to condense the Class 5A girls state tennis tournament from three days to two.

Per a report from CHSAANow.com, Thursday’s opening day at the Gates Tennis Center has been scrubbed by forecasts of rain and snow and the tournament will be played Friday and Saturday.

First round matches are now scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday with the first two rounds slated to be played, while semifinals set for 8 a.m. Saturday followed by championship and third-place matches afterwards.

Five singles players and eight doubles teams from Aurora programs: Alissa Gurkovskiy and Nicole Ahn of Cherokee Trail, the Grandview doubles teams of Mia Nguyen and Felicia Tay (No. 1), Rithika Ginjupalli and Juniel Figures (No. 2), Ashley Oh and Amelia Pulsipher (No. 3) and Chloe Coles and Leah Hardin (No. 4); Regis Jesuit singles players Grace Neff (No. 1) and Elizabeth Dewey (No. 3) and doubles teams of Sarah Sinelli and Marie Manassee (No. 1), Emily Smith and Carly Markowski (No. 2), Chloe Martinet & Tara Connolly (No. 3) and Ally Gosser and Laura Tschatschula (No. 4) and Smoky Hill No. 1 singles player Valerie Negin will have to wait one more day to start state play.

Neff and Manassee head to state in different positions than last season, when they won the 5A state title at No. 3 doubles.

Last year, the final day of the tournament appeared to be in jeopardy, so the tournament was moved up to finish ahead of schedule.

CHSAA released the state draw Monday.

