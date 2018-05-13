DENVER | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2018 Class 5A girls state tennis tournament, contested May 10-11, 2018, at Gates Tennis Center. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 85 points; 2. Poudre 38; 3. Denver East 39; 4. Fort Collins 22; 5. Fairview 17; T6. REGIS JESUIT 15; T6. Mountain Vista 15; T6. Rock Canyon 15; T6. ThunderRidge 15; 10. Chatfield 14; T11. Monarch 11; T11. Fruita Monument 11; 13. Lakewood; T14. GRANDVIEW 8; T14. Grand Junction 8; 16. Boulder 6; 17. Fossil Ridge 4; T18. Ralston Valley 1; T18. Rocky Mountain 1; T18. Doherty 1; T18. Arapahoe 1; T18. Broomfield 1; T18. Highlands Ranch 1; T18. Heritage 1

Championship matches

No. 1 singles — Ky Ecton (Poudre) def. Meghna Chowdhury (Rock Canyon), 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 singles — Eliza Hill (Cherry Creek) def. Alexis Bernthal (Fairview), 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 singles — Nicole Hill (Cherry Creek) def. Jenesse Johnson (Denver East), 6-1, 6-3; No. 1 doubles — Micha Handler/Miranda Kawulka (Cherry Creek) def. Ashlen Grote/Sammy Bheemireddy (Mountain Vista), 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 doubles — Anna Fusaris/Halley Mackiernan (Cherry Creek) def. Maddie Darre/Kelly Wulf (Denver East), 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — MARIE MANASSEE/GRACE NEFF (REGIS JESUIT) def. Aurora Slaughter/Sunny Taylor (Fort Collins), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; No. 4 doubles — Emily Wilkins/Dahlia Rappaport (Cherry Creek) def. Lauren Rice/Mikaela Haas (Lakewood), 6-1, 6-2

Third-place matches

No. 1 singles — Veronika Bruetting (ThunderRidge) def. Deena Abdulloeva (Cherry Creek), 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 singles — Marina Youngdahl (Monarch) def. Isabel Manzaneras (Grand Junction), 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 singles — Anna Hoffman (Poudre) def. Amber Skillicorn (Fruita Monument), 2-6, 7-6, 6-2; No. 1 doubles — Delsie Johnson/Lilly Tucker (Fort Collins) def. Kendall Moore/Caitlin Quirk (Chatfield), 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 doubles — Lindy Hickman/Rebecca Kirby (Poudre) def. Tedy Reed/Olivia Santangelo (Chatfield), 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 doubles — Sydney Haith/Lexie Fisher (Cherry Creek) def. MIA NGUYEN/FELICIA TAY (GRANDVIEW), 7-5, 6-3; No. 4 doubles — Sienna Dilworth/Katherine Stary (Denver East) def. Ellie Huettel/Lucie Paul (Boulder), 6-3, 6-4

