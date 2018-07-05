Regis Jesuit’s Jada Surrell-Norwood, a member of the 2018 All-Aurora Girls Swim Team, poses for a portrait outside of the bubble on the Regis Jesuit campus. Surrell-Norwood earned NISCA All-American honors in the 100 yard freestyle and with the Raiders’ 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays for the 2017-18 season. (Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)

AURORA | The Regis Jesuit girls swim team made some headway in the 2017-18 season in its pursuit of powerhouse Fossil Ridge.

Coach Nick Frasersmith’s Raiders couldn’t catch the dominating SaberCats or Fairview at the Class 5A state meet, but put up a number of performances at various points during the season that ranked among the best turned in anywhere in the country.

Juniors-to-be Jada Surrell-Norwood and Sophia Bradac earned individual All-American honors from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA), which issued its nation-wide list of honorees July 3. Regis Jesuit’s 200 and 400 yard freestyle relay teams also earned the distinction.

Regis Jesuit’s Sophia Bradac made NISCA’s 2017-18 All-American list in the 100 yard breaststroke and also swam on one of the Raiders’ two All-American relays. (Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)

NISCA annually recognizes the top 100 individuals or relay teams who met the prescribed time standard during the season and have their performances verified. Colorado girls swimmers — whose individual event times are adjusted for altitude — landed a total of 66 All-American honors between swimming and diving, a total that ranked 10th in the country.

All of the Raiders’ All-Americans were underclassmen, giving Frasersmith hope that his team can challenge for the 5A state title next season.

Surrell-Norwood was a four-time All-American in 2016-17 and added three more of the coveted accolades with her individual performance in the 100 yard freestyle and her contributions to both freestyle relays.

Though a little bit behind her best effort of the previous year (50.02), Surrell-Norwood’s top time of 50.15 seconds in the 100 freestyle ranked 48th-best in the country. Surrell-Norwood finished as the 5A runner-up to Fossil Ridge star Kylee Alons.

Bradac had been working hard to earn a juniors cut time in the 100 breaststroke and she finally got it at the state meet, when she recorded a time of 1:03.52 in prelims. She placed fifth in the finals.

Senior-to-be Meriel Upton earned All-American honors in relays for a third straight season as she swam on both freestyle relays.

Seniors-to-be Izzie Capra and Rachel Hubka combined with Upton and Surrell-Norwood on the 200 freestyle team that was the 73rd-fastest in the country with its mark of 1:35.84, while junior-to-be Parker Biley teamed with Upton, Bradac and Surrell-Norwood on the 400 freestyle relay team that ranked No. 75 (3:28.77).

Regis Jesuit’s 200 medley relay team of Biley, Bradac, Hubka and Hayley Cook clocked an All-American Consideration time of 1:46.08, but fell short of making the list. The last All-American time of 1:45.68 came from a team from Ohio.

Fossil Ridge dominated Colorado’s All-American awards, topped by the 200 yard medley relay team of Alons, Bailey Stewart, Zoe Bartel and Coleen Gillilan, who set a national record with their time of 1:38.13.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2017-18 COLORADO NISCA GIRLS ALL-AMERICAN SWIMMERS

200 yard medley relay (AA 1:44.91): 1. Bailey Stewart, Zoe Bartel, Coleen Gillilan, Kylee Alons (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 38.13 seconds (National Record); 11. Catriona Clarke, Edenna Chen, Allana Clarke, Lindsey Immel (Rampart), 1:42.86; 53. Natalie Arky, Holley Dennis, Teagan Haberkorn, Annie Osmun (Mountain Vista), 1:44.47

200 yard freestyle (AA 1:48.82): 7. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 45.67 seconds; T38. Kylie Andrews (Heritage), 1:48.31

200 yard individual medley (AA 2:01.89): 3. Zoe Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 57.71 seconds; 41. Delaney Smith (Arapahoe), 2:01.01; T43. Cat Wright (Cheyenne Mountain), 2:01.03

50 yard freestyle (AA 23.24): 15. Kylee Alons (Fossil Ridge), 22.70 seconds

Diving: Franny Cable (Arapahoe); Samantha Tamborski (Douglas County)

100 yard butterfly (AA 54.56): 1. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 52.05 seconds; 41. Audrey Reimer (Fort Collins), 54.09; 77. Cat Wright (Cheyenne Mountain), 54.89

100 yard freestyle (AA 50.41): 10. Kylee Alons (Fossil Ridge), 49.53 seconds; 48. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 50.15; T73. Kylie Andrews (Heritage), 50.55; T98. Emily Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 50.83

500 yard freestyle (AA 4:52.12): 82. Kathryn Shanley (Chatfield), 4:55.95

200 yard freestyle relay (AA 1:35.67): T16. Coleen Gillilan, Madeleine Mason, Andrea Niemann, Caraline Baker (Fossil Ridge), 1:34.15; 39. Meredith Smithbaker, Amy Fromme, Alex Engelhardt, Emily Barrier (Rocky Mountain), 1:35.00; 73. MERIEL UPTON, IZZIE CAPRA, RACHEL HUBKA, JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 1:35.84

100 yard backstroke (AA 55.05): 22. Bayley Stewart (Fossil Ridge), 54.03 seconds; 46. Meredith Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 54.75; 54. Natalie Arky (Mountain Vista), 54.90

100 yard breaststroke (AA 1:02.82): 5. Zoe Bartel (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 0.33 seconds; T38. Edenna Chen (Rampart), 1:02.19; T56. Caraline Baker (Fossil Ridge), 1:02.77; T56. Aleksandra Olesiak (Air Academy), 1:02.77; T76. Sophia Bricker (Cheyenne Mountain), 1:03.18; T94. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:03.52

400 yard freestyle relay (AA 3:27.95): 6. Bayley Stewart, Caraline Baker, Zoe Bartel, Kylee Alons (Fossil Ridge), 3 minutes, 22.53 seconds; 51. Lindsay Stenstrom, Ashley Stenstrom, Makayla Hoehn, Ella Kirschke (Valor Christian), 3:27.58; 60. Catriona Clarke, Lindsey Immel, Edenna Chen, Allana Clarke (Rampart), 3:28.13; 75. MERIEL UPTON, PARKER BILEY, SOPHIA BRADAC, JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 3:28.77

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR