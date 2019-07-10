Becoming All-Americans is old hat for Regis Jesuit girls swimmers.

Coach Nick Frasersmith’s Raiders had two individuals and all three relay teams earn their way onto the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) All-American list for the 2018-19 season, which was released Tuesday.

Regis Jesuit again finished third at the Class 5A state meet in February at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center, but put on plenty of strong performances that ranked among the best in the country.

NISCA annually recognizes the top 100 individuals or relay teams who met the prescribed time standard during the season and have their performances verified. Colorado girls swimmers — whose individual event times are adjusted for altitude — landed a total of 29 All-American honors between swimming and diving, a total that ranked 16th in the country.

For a second straight season, Regis Jesuit’s Jada Surrell-Norwood and Sophia Bradac — both seniors-to-be — earned individual NISCA All-American honors, while the Raiders also earned the distinction in the 200 yard medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays as well.

Surrell-Norwood (who recently gave a verbal commitment to the University of Alabama) won the 5A state championship in the 100 freestyle — her first individual state title — and she swam the 76th-fastest time in the country in doing so.

With All-American awards as part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, Surrell-Norwood now has 10 All-American accolades in her career with one season left (four as a freshman and three as a sophomore).

Bradac lost the 5A 100 breaststroke final by a hair to Fairview’s Emma Weber, but clocked the 28th-fastest time in the country to achieve All-American status for a second year in a row. She also swam on the medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Senior-to-be Parker Biley and graduate Rachel Hubka teamed with Surrell-Norwood and Bradac on the 200 medley relay (the 28th-fastest in the country), sophomore-to-be Grace Dale earned All-American nods with the 200 freestyle relay (which also included graduates Hubka and Meriel Upton and senior-to-be Isalina Colsman and ranked 58th) as well as the 40th-fastest 400 freestyle relay with Surrell-Norwood, Bradac and graduate Claire Brennan.

Upton finished her career with at least one All-American performance with a relay in all four of her varsity seasons, while Hubka and Biley also have won multiple All-American nods.

Fairview and Fossil Ridge, which finished 1-2 in front of Regis Jesuit in the 5A standings, had a large All-American contingent as well. All three relay teams made it for both programs, while the Knights had five individual All-American performances and the SaberCats’ nine.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018-19 COLORADO NISCA GIRLS ALL-AMERICAN SWIMMERS

200 yard medley relay (AA 1:44.54): 7. Riley Tapley, Emma Weber, Jenna Reznicek, Morgan Lukinac (Fairview), 1 minute, 41.55 seconds; 13. Renee Gillilan, Mahala Erlandson, Coleen Gillilan, Caraline Baker (Fossil Ridge), 1:42.22; 16. Clara Timson, Edenna Chen, Laelle Brovold, Lindsey Immel (Rampart), 1:42.49; 28. PARKER BILEY, SOPHIA BRADAC, JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD, RACHEL HUBKA (REGIS JESUIT), 1:43.12; 68. Jenna Smith, Ella Drury, Sude Yilmazturk, Madelyn Norford (Cherry Creek), 1:44.86; 72. Parker Henry, Holley Dennis, Teagan Haberkorn, Annie Osmun (Mountain Vista), 1:44.98

200 yard freestyle (AA 1:48.80): 8. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 46.29 seconds; 50. Kathryn Shanley (Chatfield), 1:48.64; 90. Mikayla Seigal (Fairview), 1:49.73

200 yard individual medley (AA 2:01.69): 9. Lucy Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1 minute, 58.59 seconds; 33. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 2:00.67; 77. Mary Codevilla (Niwot), 2:02.47; 78. Renee Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 2:02.49; T93. Jenna Smith (Cherry Creek), 2:02.84; T96. Amelie Lessing (Fairview), 2:02.93

50 yard freestyle (AA 23.23): T49. Meredith Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 23.16 seconds; 57. Meredith Smithbaker (Rocky Mountain), 23.21

1-meter diving: Maggie Buckley (Rampart); Frances Cable (Arapahoe); Gabrielle Peltier (Rampart)

100 yard butterfly (AA 54.45): 9. Renee Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 52.83 seconds; 17. Lucy Bell (Fossil Ridge), 53.52; 65. Mikayla Seigal (Fairview), 54.85; 72. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 54.93; 97. Riley Tapley (Fairview), 55.20

100 yard freestyle (AA 50.29): 76. JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 50.48 seconds; T87. Anna Shaw (Heritage), 50.62; T90. Lindsay Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 50.64

500 yard freestyle (AA 4:52.26): 27. Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 4 minutes, 50.33 seconds; 52. Kathryn Shanley (Chatfield), 4:52.63; 99. Mary Codevilla (Niwot), 4:55.53

200 yard freestyle relay (AA 1:35.50): 24. Kaia Reznicek, Emma Weber, Morgan Lukinac, Mikayla Seigal (Fairview), 1 minute, 34.41 seconds; 56. Anna Wetzel, Lyndsey Wehr, Ashley Tellinger, Gabreece Van Anne (Arapahoe), 1:35.44; T58. ISALINA COLSMAN, MERIEL UPTON, RACHEL HUBKA, GRACE DALE (REGIS JESUIT), 1:35.48; 61. Kathryn Shanley, Avery Turney, Meghan Mulvihill, Abigail Storm (Chatfield), 1:35.55; 73. Caraline Baker, Emily Rinker, Emma Stahl, Lucy Bell (Fossil Ridge), 1:35.72; 85. Ashley Stenstrom, Mary Hoover, Makayla Hoehn, Lindsay Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 1:35.85

100 yard backstroke (AA 54.89): T14. Meredith Rees (Lewis-Palmer), 53.59 seconds; 16. Renee Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 53.64; T27. Katey Lewicki (Monarch), 54.24; T79. Claire Timson (Rampart), 55.24

100 yard breaststroke (AA 1:02.60): 13. Edenna Chen (Rampart), 1 minute, 1.26 seconds; 25. Emma Weber (Fairview), 1:01.90; 28. SOPHIA BRADAC (REGIS JESUIT), 1:02.09; 68. Holley Dennis (Mountain Vista), 1:02.91

400 yard freestyle relay (AA 3:27.79): 8. Renee Gillilan, Mahala Erlandson, Lucy Bell, Coleen Gillilan (Fossil Ridge), 3 minutes, 23.20 seconds; 27. Mikayla Seigal, Kaia Reznicek, Mya Drost-Parra, Riley Tapley (Fairview), 3:26.09; 40. GRACE DALE, CLAIRE BRENNAN, SOPHIA BRADAC, JADA SURRELL-NORWOOD (REGIS JESUIT), 3:26.82; 74. Annie Osmun, Parker Henry, Brooke Ford, Holley Dennis (Mountain Vista), 3:28.93; 78. Lindsey Immel, Claire Timson, Johanna Miller, Edenna Chen (Rampart), 3:29.13; 92. Ashley Stenstrom, AJ Adams, Makayla Hoehn, Lindsay Stenstrom (Valor Christian), 3:29.82