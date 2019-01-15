AURORA | The Eaglecrest girls swim team came away with a 12th-place finish at Saturday’s 28th annual Smoky Hill Invitational.

In a very fast field of 15 teams at a meet that saw three meet records established and commanding performances from winner Heritage and runner-up Chatfield, the Raptors garnered 74 points to finish in 12th place.

The top place for coach Jillian Fehringer’s Eaglecrest team came from the 200 yard freestyle relay team of seniors Maddie Crespo and Kim Nguyen, sophomore Courtney Menefee and freshman Hadley Phipps, which finished in ninth place with a time of 1 minute, 49.72 seconds.

Menefee provided the Raptors’ top individual result when she took 11th in the 100 backstroke. Nguyen (50 yard freestyle) and Phillips (200 yard individual medley) also had 12th-place individual finishes.

Among the other Smoky Hill Invitational highlights were a pair of local champions in Smoky Hill’s Maggie Robben (100 yard breaststroke) and Blythe Iverson (500 yard freestyle), while Cherokee Trail finished sixth.

Meet records were established in 100 yard freestyle by Heritage sophomore Anna Shaw and in the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays by Chatfield.

Shaw clocked a time of 51.66 seconds to better the 52.33 dropped by Heritage’s Kylie Andrews in 2015, while Kathryn Shanley, Meghan Mulvihill and Avery Turney contributed to both of the Chargers’ meet-record setting relays along with Ella Hurley (200 free) and Abigail Storm (400 free).

Chatfield recorded a time of 1:38.69 in the 200 free relay to surpass the 1:39.10 established by Chaparral in 2016, while the 3:33.80 in the 400 free relay took down the previous record of 3:37.11 set just a year earlier by Heritage.

2019 SMOKY HILL INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Team scores and top 12 individual placers for Eaglecrest at the 2019 Smoky Hill Invitational girls swim meet. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Team scores: 1. Heritage 496.5 points; 2. Chatfield 424; 3. Legend 332; 4. SMOKY HILL 327; 5. Mullen 281; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 274.5; 7. Chaparral 209.5; 8. Douglas County 160; 9. George Washington 141; 10. Ponderosa 98.5; 11. Liberty 94; 12. EAGLECREST 74; 13. SMOKY HILL GREEN 64; 14. Denver South 55; 15. SMOKY HILL RED 28

EAGLECREST’s SMOKY HILL INVITATIONAL PLACERS

Eaglecrest: Individuals — Courtney Menefee (11th, 100 yard backstroke);

Kim Nguyen (12th, 50 yard freestyle); Hadley Phillips (12th, 200 yard individual medley); Relays — 200 yard freestyle (Maddie Crespo, Courtney Menefee, Hadley Phipps, Kim Nguyen), 9th

