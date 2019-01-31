Peter Gerard managed to avoid going into the pool for a bit Jan. 26, but it was unavoidable for the Rangeview girls swim coach.

Gerard eventually took a celebratory plunge in the diving well at Gateway High School after his Raiders rolled to another victory at the annual Aurora Public Schools Championship meet.

Rangeview won 11 of 12 events and racked up 528 points to record its 16th consecutive win at the meet that gathered the four APS programs together for a 30th time.

The Raiders swept the relays, had a trio of two-event champions in Keaghan Banaitis, Jasmine Johnson and Haley Zant and saw diver Sarah Mortenson win her third consecutive city title in four seasons on the board.

Banaitis swept the 200 and 500 yard freestyles at the APS meet for a fourth consecutive season, Johnson moved to 6-for-6 individually all-time at the meet by taking the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and Zant matched her feat from the 2017 season with a sweep of the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Mortenson won her third straight diving title after she finished second to Hinkley’s Brooke Connelly in her freshman season.

Hinkley freshman Alyssa Lutz had a strong start to her career at the APS meet as she was the only non-Rangeview event champion with her victory in the 100 yard backstroke, which isn’t even her specialty.

Lutz — who finished second behind Johnson in her power stroke, the 100 butterfly — unseated Rangeview’s Lauren Graff, winner of the backstroke the past two seasons.

Senior Emely Canales turned in a pair of runner-up finishes in the sprint freestyles as well to help the Thunderbirds accrue 272 points for second place.

Host Gateway rallied past Aurora Central to grab the third spot as the Olys collected 149 points to the Trojans’ 139.

Karen Ramos made a pair of championship finals for Gateway.

The APS meet rotates venues and should be scheduled to be contested at Aurora Central next season after it was held at Hinkley in 2017 and Rangeview in 2018.

2019 AURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET

Jan. 26 at Gateway High School

Team scores: 1. Rangeview 528 points; 2. Hinkley 272; 3. Gateway 149; 4. Aurora Central 139

Aurora Public Schools event champions

200 yard medley relay — Rangeview (Lauren Graff, Jasmine Johnson, Gaby Sandoval, Peyton Bogue), 2 minutes, 20.21 seconds; 200 yard freestyle — Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 2:12.64; 200 yard individual medley — Gaby Sandoval (Rangeview), 2:40.14; 50 yard freestyle — Haley Zant (Rangeview), 27.40; 1-meter diving — Sarah Mortenson (Rangeview), 417.15 points; 100 yard butterfly — Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 1:05.60; 100 yard freestyle — Haley Zant (Rangeview), 59.79; 500 yard freestyle — Keaghan Banaitis (Rangeview), 6:04.64; 200 yard freestyle relay — Rangeview (Haley Zant, Tiffany Vo, Inaya Champion, Avery Hill), 2:00.12; 100 yard backstroke — Alyssa Lutz (Hinkley), 1:08.74; 100 yard breaststroke — Jasmine Johnson (Rangeview), 1:12.64; 400 yard freestyle — Rangeview (Keaghan Banaitis, Nikki Minikus, Gracey Loucks, Julie Maldonado), 4:24.02

