The regular season is complete and Aurora girls swim teams now turn their attention to the postseason, which begins Feb. 1-2.

The Centennial, Continental and EMAC contest their league championship meets for a chance to win some league hardware as well as a last opportunity to qualify swimmers for the Feb. 8-9 Class 5A state meet at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center.

Hinkley plays host to the EMAC Championship meet — which also includes Aurora Central, Gateway and Rangeview — with swimming prelims set for 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1, diving finals at 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and swimming and diving finals at 1:30 p.m.

Rangeview won last season’s EMAC title by a whopping 94 points over the Northglenn/Thornton combination team on the strength of five event championships. Junior Jasmine Johnson is the defending league champion in the 200 yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, senior Keaghan Banaitis looks to defend the 500 yard freestyle crown and senior Sarah Mortenson will try to repeat as league diving winner.

Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill head to Arapahoe for Centennial “A” League prelims at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, with dive prelims at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2 followed by swimming and diving finals at 3 p.m.

Smoky Hill junior Maggie Robben won the only league championship for a local team last season when she ruled the 200 yard freestyle, while Grandview took top honors in the team standings in third place, followed by Cherokee Trail in fourth, Smoky Hill in fifth, Eaglecrest in seventh and Overland in eighth.

Regis Jesuit is set for the Continental “A” League meet at Heritage with prelims at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and finals at 3 p.m. Feb. 2. The Raiders, who typically don’t swim their state-qualified swimmers at the meet, finished seventh last season.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEETS

Centennial “A” League (Feb. 1-2 at Arapahoe High School)

Aurora teams: Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Smoky Hill. Other teams: Arapahoe, Cherry Creek, Mullen. Schedule: Feb. 1 — Swimming prelims, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 — Diving prelims, 8:30 a.m.; swimming & dive finals, 3 p.m.

Continental “A” League (Feb. 1-2 at Heritage High School)

Aurora team: Regis Jesuit. Other teams: Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon, ThunderRidge. Schedule: Feb. 1 — Swimming prelims, 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 — Diving prelims/finals at Littleton H.S., 8:30 a.m.; swimming finals, 3 p.m.

EMAC Championships (Feb. 1-2 at Hinkley High School)

Aurora teams: Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview. Other teams: Adams City, Brighton, Northglenn, Westminster. Schedule: Feb. 1 — Swimming prelims, 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 — Diving prelims, 9 a.m.; swimming & dive finals, 1:30 p.m.