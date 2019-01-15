AURORA | Without its full compliment of swimmers, Cherokee Trail managed to finish in sixth place at Saturday’s loaded Smoky Hill Invitational.

Coach Kevin Chatham’s Cougars were part of a fast 15-team field that saw three meet records established at the 28th annual event and commanding performances from winner Heritage and runner-up Chatfield.

Cherokee Trail collected 274.5 points — a total hindered by the disqualification of the 200 yard medley relay to open the finals — to finish behind fellow Centennial League members Smoky Hill (fourth with 327) and Mullen (fifth with 281).

The Cougars had a pair of two-event championship finalists in senior Catilyn Agee-Keys and Sarah Torline, plus another finalist in freshman Skylar Brgoch.

Agee-Keys had the Cougars’ top individual result with her third-place showing in the 100 yard butterfly added a sixth in the 200 IM, while Torline collected fifth place in both sprint freestyle events and Brgoch finished fourth in the 100 butterfly after she won the consolation final of the 200 yard freestyle.

Senior Meghan Mai added another final performance with a sixth-place in the 100 backstroke, sophomore Tatum Louthan placed in the top 11 in two events, senior Amanda Feilmeier, junior Mary Gallagher and freshman Ava Cobb also posted top-12 individual results and freshman Emily Sovern contributed to fifth-place 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays.

Among the other Smoky Hill Invitational highlights were a pair of local champions in Smoky Hill’s Maggie Robben (100 yard breaststroke) and Blythe Iverson (500 yard freestyle) and Eaglecrest finished 12th.

Meet records were established in 100 yard freestyle by Heritage sophomore Anna Shaw and in the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays by Chatfield.

Shaw clocked a time of 51.66 seconds to better the 52.33 dropped by Heritage’s Kylie Andrews in 2015, while Kathryn Shanley, Meghan Mulvihill and Avery Turney contributed to both of the Chargers’ meet-record setting relays along with Ella Hurley (200 free) and Abigail Storm (400 free).

Chatfield recorded a time of 1:38.69 in the 200 free relay to surpass the 1:39.10 established by Chaparral in 2016, while the 3:33.80 in the 400 free relay took down the previous record of 3:37.11 set just a year earlier by Heritage.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor.

2019 SMOKY HILL INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET

Team scores and top 12 individual placers for Cherokee Trail at the 2019 Smoky Hill Invitational girls swim meet. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Team scores: 1. Heritage 496.5 points; 2. Chatfield 424; 3. Legend 332; 4. SMOKY HILL 327; 5. Mullen 281; 6. CHEROKEE TRAIL 274.5; 7. Chaparral 209.5; 8. Douglas County 160; 9. George Washington 141; 10. Ponderosa 98.5; 11. Liberty 94; 12. EAGLECREST 74; 13. SMOKY HILL GREEN 64; 14. Denver South 55; 15. SMOKY HILL RED 28

CHEROKEE TRAIL’S SMOKY HILL INVITATIONAL PLACERS

Cherokee Trail: Individuals — Caitlyn Agee-Keys (3rd, 100 yard butterfly/6th, 200 yard individual medley); Skylar Brgoch (4th, 100 yard butterfly/7th, 200 yard freestyle); Ava Cobb (12th, 500 yard freestyle); Amanda Feilmeier (T11th, 100 yard butterfly); Mary Gallagher (10th, 100 yard backstroke); Tatum Louthan (8th, 100 yard butterfly/11th, 200 yard individual medley); Meghan Mai (6th, 100 yard backstroke); Sarah Torline (5th, 50 yard freestyle/5th, 100 yard freestyle); Relays — 200 yard medley (Meghan Mai, Paige Hickman, Caitlyn Agee-Keys, Sarah Torline), DQ; 200 yard freestyle (Skylar Brgoch, Tatum Louthan, Emily Sovern, Caitlyn Agee-Keys), 5th; 400 yard freestyle (Sarah Torline, Emily Sovern, Skylar Brgoch, Tatum Louthan), 5th

