AURORA | Final team scores and full championship and consolation results from the 2019 East Metro Athletic Conference (EMAC) Championship girls swim meet held on Feb. 2, 2019, at Hinkley High School. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2019 EMAC CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS SWIM MEET

Feb. 2 at Hinkley High School

Team scores: 1. RANGEVIEW 720 points; 2. Brighton 638; 3. Northglenn/Thornton 415; 4. HINKLEY 286; 5. GATEWAY 165; 6. AURORA CENTRAL 126; 7. Westminster 119.5; 8. Adams City 118.5

200 yard medley relay: A Final — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 57.82 seconds (5ASQT); 2. RANGEVIEW (Lauren Graff, Jasmine Johnson, Haley Zant, Keaghan Banaitis), 1:59.66 (5ASQT); 3. Northglenn, 2:08.77; 4. HINKLEY (Kihra Martinez, Britney Gandara, Alyssa Lutz, Jessica Pool), 2:22.43; 5. Westminster, 2:32.35; 6. GATEWAY (Karen Ramos, Valeria Castaneda, Tameya Turner, Valeria Banos), 2:35.03

B Final — 7. AURORA CENTRAL (Bailey Garrison, Andra Ortiz, Daniela Zamora, Lorena Munoz Estrada), 2:57.16

200 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. G. Gomez (Northglenn), 2 minutes, 5.31 seconds; 2. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 2:16.86; 3. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 2:18.54; 4. A. Mauk (Northglenn), 2:21.21; 5. GRACEY LOUCKS (RANGEVIEW), 2:21.52; 6. DANIELA CHAVEZ (HINKLEY), 2:22.90

B Final — 7. I. Iannettoni (Brighton), 2:32.12; 8. V. De La Cruz (Adams City), 2:33.57; 9. A. Jones (Brighton), 2:40.10; 10. CHLOE CUBBISON (RANGEVIEW), 2:41.71; 11. A. West (Brighton), 2:44.14; 12. C. Kaufman (Brighton), 2:45.19

200 yard individual medley: A Final — 1. T. Werman (Brighton), 2 minutes, 28.61 seconds; 2. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 2:39.01; 3. GABY SANDOVAL (RANGEVIEW), 2:40.81; 4. T. Nagle (Northglenn), 2:42.80; 5. G. Schmidt (Brighton), 2:48.82; 6. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 2:50.42

B Final — 7. ALYSSA YAMADA (RANGEVIEW), 2:48.83; 8. Q. Hodge (Brighton), 2:50.52; 9. TRISTYN DIPENTINO (RANGEVIEW), 2:54.51; 10. VALERIA CASTANEDA (GATEWAY), 3:08.01; 11. B. Stubby (Westminster), 3:10.47; 12. YAMILETH CAMPOS (HINKLEY), 3:19.70

50 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. M. Keenan (Brighton), 26.60 seconds; 2. S. Ogden (Brighton), 26.74; 3. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 27.48; 4. E. Noffsinger (Northglenn), 27.73; 5. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 28.55; 6. AVERY HILL (RANGEVIEW), 28.59

B Final — 7. TIFFANY VO (RANGEVIEW), 29.15; 8. B. Rollins (Brighton), 29.37; 9. L. Vidal Castro (Westminster), 29.75; 10. L. Wilkinson (Northglenn), 30.06; 11. PEYTON BOGUE (RANGEVIEW), 30.29; 12. R. Chagnon (Northglenn), 30.82

1-meter diving: A Final — 1. SARAH MORTENSON (RANGEVIEW), 450.10 points; T2. N. Cleveland (Brighton), 292.05; T2. O. Canaday (Brighton), 292.05; 4. LORENA MUNOZ ESTRADA (AURORA CENTRAL), 283.00; 5. GRAYCE SCHETTLER (RANGEVIEW), 277.50; 6. MERCEDES CAPOZZOLO (RANGEVIEW), 259.95; 7. SALISA WATERS (RANGEVIEW), 194.50

100 yard butterfly: A Final — 1. G. Gomez (Northglenn), 1 minutes, 2.70 seconds; 2. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1:04.23; 3. M. Keenan (Brighton), 1:06.25; 4. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 1:07.50; 5. ALYSSA LUTZ (HINKLEY), 1:09.18; 6. GABY SANDOVAL (RANGEVIEW), 1:14.89

B Final — 7. T. Nagle (Northglenn), 1:13.77; 8. G. Schmidt (Brighton), 1:14.28; 9. K. Goforth (Brighton), 1:18.77; 10. J. De La Cruz (Adams City), 1:22.63; 11. CHLOE CUBBISON (RANGEVIEW), 1:22.82; 12. K. Pacheco (Northglenn), 1:28.10

100 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. HALEY ZANT (RANGEVIEW), 58.71 seconds; 2. M. O’Keefe (Brighton), 58.77; 3. S. Ogden (Brighton), 1:00.15; 4. AVERY HILL (RANGEVIEW), 1:02.20; 5. EMELY CANALES (HINKLEY), 1:03.92; 6. A. Choury (Northglenn), 1:05.48

B Final — 7. L. Woodhull (Northglenn), 1:05.68; 8. L. Vidal Castro (Westminster), 1:06.21; 9. C. Kaufman (Brighton), 1:09.43; 10. V. De La Cruz (Adams City), 1:09.70; 11. S. Lucera (Brighton), 1:09.89; 12. ELIZABETH SANDERS (RANGEVIEW), 1:10.47

500 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. M. O’Keefe (Brighton), 5 minutes, 49.41 seconds; 2. KEAGHAN BANAITIS (RANGEVIEW), 5:52.99; 3. T. Weerman (Brighton), 5:53.80; 4. E. Noffsinger (Northglenn), 6:04.49; 5. JULIE MALDONADO (RANGEVIEW), 6:20.16; 6. NIKKI MINIKUS (RANGEVIEW), 6:37.34

B Final — 7. GRACEY LOUCKS (RANGEVIEW), 6:27.18; 8. A. Mauk (Northglenn), 6:28.90; 9. DANIELA CHAVEZ (HINKLEY), 6:55.47; 10. I. Iannettoni (Brighton), 7:03.52; 11. VALERIA BANOS (GATEWAY), 7:21.58; 12. S. Ellison (Northglenn), 7:26.93

200 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Brighton, 1 minute, 47.55 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Northglenn, 1:54.52; 3. RANGEVIEW (Tiffany Vo, Gaby Sandoval, Peyton Bogue, Avery Hill), 1:58.93; 4. HINKLEY (Jessica Pool, Britney Gandara, Daniela Chavez, Emeiy Canales), 2:07.09; 5. GATEWAY (Melissa Alihodzic, Tameya Turner, Dayanira Gallegos, Valeria Castaneda), 2:20.53; 6. Westminster, 2:21.13

B Final — 7. Adams City, 2:19.31; 8. AURORA CENTRAL (Fernanda Ortiz Casillas, Gloria Henderson, Lizbeth Florees, Soledad Ibarra), 3:18.34

100 yard backstroke: A Final — 1. P. Schwartz (Brighton), 59.74 seconds (5ASQT); 2. LAUREN GRAFF (RANGEVIEW), 1:08.17; 3. ALYSSA LUTZ (HINKLEY), 1:08.90; 4. ALYSSA YAMADA (RANGEVIEW), 1:14.50; 5. B. Rollins (Brighton), 1:16.03; 6. K. Pacheco (Northglenn), 1:19.90

B Final — 7. MARISSA CHAMBERS (RANGEVIEW), 1:18.97; 8. VALERIA BANOS (GATEWAY), 1:21.26; 9. A. Jones (Brighton), 1:21.41; 10. S. Lucera (Brighton), 1:22.56; 11. H. Ramirez (Northglenn), 1:23.27; 12. BAILEY GARRISON (AURORA CENTRAL), 1:33.76

100 yard breaststroke: A Final — 1. JASMINE JOHNSON (RANGEVIEW), 1 minute, 11.69 seconds (5ASQT); 2. P. Schwartz (Brighton), 1:18.43; 3. TIFFANY VO (RANGEVIEW), 1:21.88; 4. A. Choury (Northglenn), 1:22.07; 5. B. Kaufman (Brighton), 1:24.40; 6. BRITNEY GANDARA (HINKLEY), 1:26.92

B Final — 7. PEYTON BOGUE (RANGEVIEW), 1:22.99; 8. TRISTYN DIPENTINO (RANGEVIEW), 1:29.49; 9. Q. Hodge (Brighton), 1:30.97; 10. K. Goforth (Brighton), 1:33.15; 11. VALERIA CASTANEDA (GATEWAY), 1:33.57; 12. B. Stubby (Westminster), 1:37.11

400 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. RANGEVIEW (Jasmine Johnson, Avery Hill, Keaghan Banaitis, Haley Zant), 3 minutes, 56.57 seconds (5ASQT); 2. Northglenn, 4:09.42; 3. Brighton, 4:25.71; 4. HINKLEY (Alyssa Lutz, Kihra Martinez, Daniela Chavez, Emely Canales), 4:32.54; 5. GATEWAY (Melissa Alihodzic, Tameya Turner, Karen Ramos, Valeria Banos), 5:06.12; 6. Adams City, 5:16.16

B Final — 7. AURORA CENTRAL (Deisy Alzate, Lorena Munoz Estrada, Daniela Zamora, Bailey Garrison), 5:52.63