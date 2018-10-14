Softball: Regis Jesuit makes way to its first state tournament

BROOMFIELD | With bookend wins over Cherry Creek, the Regis Jesuit softball team made school history Saturday when it made it to the Class 5A state tournament for the first time.

The 21st-seeded Raiders — appearing in the postseason for the first time in 11 seasons and for the first time in 5A — began Region 3 play at Broomfield Community Park with a 12-2 victory over the 12th-seeded Bruins, a team they’d beaten earlier in the season.

Coach Merideth Feik’s Regis Jesuit team had to go the long route to its state berth, however, as a 7-0 loss to host and fifth-seeded Legacy forced them into a rematch with Cherry Creek, which rebounded to beat No. 28 Northglenn in a survival game.

With senior Jackie Cal on the mound, the Raiders (15-11) put up four runs in the first two innings in the rematch with the Bruins and pushed the lead to five runs after four innings, only to watch Cherry Creek score four times in the final two innings.

Regis Jesuit is one of four Aurora programs that will play in the 5A state tournament — joining No. 1 Cherokee Trail, No. 2 Eaglecrest and No. 17 Smoky Hill — with seedings and schedule for the tournament due out on Monday.

2018 CLASS 5A REGION 3 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Oct. 13 at Broomfield Community Park

Game 1: No. 5 Legacy 7, No. 28 Northglenn 3; Game 2: NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT 12, No. 12 Cherry Creek 2; Game 3: No. 5 Legacy 7, NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT 0 (No. 5 Legacy qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: No. 12 Cherry Creek 6, No. 28 Northglenn 5; Game 5: NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT 5, No. 12 Cherry Creek 4 (NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT qualifies for 5A state tournament)