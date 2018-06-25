AURORA | The city’s annual rite of summer — the massive Colorado Fireworks softball tournament — is set for this week, just as temperatures soar.

The 49th annual tournament is run simultaneously with the Sparkler Tournament in Westminster and together they bring hundreds of high-level 16-Under and 18-Under softball teams from across the country along with scores of college coaches.

Games begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday at multiple sites around the city, with the heaviest concentration of play set for the three four-field complexes at the Aurora Sports Park. Highline Park, Horseshoe Park, Olympic Park and the Arapahoe Little League complex also will be used for one of the biggest exposure tournaments of the summer softball season.

The 18-Under Open division includes a Colorado Angels Quimby team that is loaded with players that just graduated from Aurora prep programs or will begin their senior seasons in the fall.

Graduated Braelyne Crenshaw (a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs signee) and seniors-to-be Rachel Sabourin (Hawaii) and Rylee Waggoner (Montana State-Billings) from 2017 Class 5A semifinalist Eaglecrest are on the Quimby roster, along with Grandview graduate Morgan Quimby (Montana State-Billings) and Regis Jesuit seniors-to-be Jacqueline Cal and Izzy Macias, who are both uncommitted.

First pitch for the Angels is slated for noon Tuesday at Highline Park (Field 1) against SJ Mystics from Sicklerville, New Jersey.

The 18-Under Power Pool includes the Colorado Styxx Severtson team that features Smoky Hill graduates Kayla Banks (Metro State) and Emilie Roberts (Northern Colorado), Eaglecrest grad Kailey Wilson and Delanie Cox, a senior-to-be at Cherokee Trail.

Taryn Moan (Black Hills State) of Grandview is part of the Colorado Next Level team also slated to play in the 18-Under Power Pool.

The 16-Under Angels Gold team includes Waggoner’s sister Reese and Grandview’s Jacque Ley.

The 16-Under Angels Hutton squad has Eaglecrest’s Kristin Ingram and Grandview’s McKenzie Wager on the roster.

2018 COLORADO FIREWORKS SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule for teams with local players

Tuesday, June 26

18U Power Pool: Colorado Styxx vs. Wasco Diamonds 18UWM, Aurora Sports Park Field C3, 8 a.m.; 16U Power Pool: Colorado Angels Hutton vs. CF TX Intruders Strother, Highline Park Field No. 5, 8 a.m.; 18U Power Pool: Colorado Styxx vs. Washington Majestics, Aurora Sports Park Field C3, 10 a.m.; 18U Open Pool: Colorado Angels Quimby vs. SJ Mystic (New Jersey), Highline Park Field 1, noon; 16U Power Pool: Colorado Angels Hutton vs. Firecrackers AL-Payne, Highline Park, Field No. 5, noon; 18U Power Pool: Colorado Next Level Gold vs. Lakewood Firecrackers, Aurora Sports Park B4, 4 p.m.; 16U Open Pool: Colorado Angels Gold Waller vs. Ohio Lasers Green, Olympic Park Field 4, 4 p.m.; 18U Open Pool: Colorado Angels Quimby vs. Mizuno Diamond Girls Gold, Highline Park Field 2, 6 p.m.; 18U Power Pool: Colorado Next Level Gold vs. Arizona Hotshots – Georges, Aurora Sports Park B4, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27

18U Power Bracket: Colorado Styxx Severtson vs. Select Fastpitch, Aurora Sports Park A4, 8 a.m.; 16U Power Bracket: Colorado Angels Hutton vs. Texas Bombers Gold Hybrid, Waddell Park Field No. 4, 8 a.m.; 18U Power Bracket; Colorado Styxx Severtson vs. Select Fastpitch winner, Aurora Sports Park A3, noon; 18U Power Bracket: Colorado Styxx Severtson vs. Select Fastpitch loser, Aurora Sports Park A4, noon; 18U Power Bracket: Colorado Next Level Gold vs. Kansas Renegades – Rorebeck, Aurora Sports Park B4, noon; 18U Power Bracket: Colorado Next Level Gold vs. Kansas Renegades – Rorebeck winner, Aurora Sports Park B3, 2 p.m.; 18U Power Bracket: Colorado Next Level Gold vs. Kansas Renegades – Rorebeck loser, Aurora Sports Park B4, 2 p.m.; 16U Open Pool: Colorado Angels Gold Waller vs. OC Batbusters – Montanez, Horseshoe Park East, noon; 16U Open Bracket: Colorado Angels Gold Waller vs. Sundodgers, Highline Park Field 3, 4 p.m.; 16U Open Bracket: Colorado Angels Gold Waller/Sundodgers winner, Highline Park Field 2, 6 p.m.; 16U Open Bracket: Colorado Angels Gold Waller/Sundodgers loser, Highline Park Field 3, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 28

18U Open Pool: Colorado Angels Quimby vs. Indy Dreamers, Bell, Highline Park Field 1, 8 a.m.; 18U Open Pool: Colorado Angels Quimby vs. NW Sidewinder Eng, Highline Park Field 1, noon

Bracket play June 28-July 1