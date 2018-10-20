AURORA | The small group of seniors on the Cherokee Trail softball team remember what it was like to play on the final day of the Class 5A state tournament during the Cougars’ state championship run in 2016.

They’ll get a refresher Saturday when they do it again.

Top-seeded Cherokee Trail survived a difficult opening round matchup Friday morning against No. 16 Chatfield in a 3-2 victory, then played more like it had all season in a 19-9 mercy rule walk-off win over Ralston Valley.

Next up for the Cougars is a 10 a.m. semifinal against 12th-seeded Loveland, which features junior pitcher Laurin Krings, who struck out 25 batters in wins over Arvada West and Rock Canyon. No. 10 Grand Junction Central plays No. 6 Legend in the other 10 a.m. semifinal, with both winners advancing to the 1:30 p.m. state championship game.

2018 CLASS 5A STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Semifinals, Oct. 20

No. 12 Loveland (23-4-1) vs. NO. 1 CHEROKEE TRAIL (25-2), 10 a.m.

No. 10 Grand Junction Central (22-6) vs. No. 6 Legend (18-9), 10 a.m.

Championship, Oct. 20

Semifinals winners, 1:30 p.m.