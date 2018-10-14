AURORA | Results from the eight 2018 Class 5A softball regional tournaments scheduled played Saturday, Oct. 13. Two teams from each regional advanced to the Oct. 19-20 5A state tournament at the Aurora Sports Park. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2018 CLAS5 5A SOFTBALL REGIONAL RESULTS

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

REGION 1 (At Aurora Sports Park — CHEROKEE TRAIL host)

Game 1: NO. 1 CHEROKEE TRAIL 18, No. 32 Denver East 0 (5 inn.); Game 2: No. 17 SMOKY HILL 7, No. 16 Douglas County 6; Game 3: NO. 1 CHEROKEE TRAIL 6, NO. 17 SMOKY HILL 0 (NO. 1 CHEROKEE TRAIL qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 16 Douglas County 23, No. 32 Denver East 1; Game 5: NO. 17 SMOKY HILL 9, No. 16 Douglas County 6 (NO. 17 SMOKY HILL qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 2 (At Northridge Park, Rock Canyon host)

Game 1: No. 8 Rock Canyon 8, No. 25 Chatfield 1; Game 2: No. 24 Valor Christian 12, No. 9 ThunderRidge 2; Game 3: No. 8 Rock Canyon 11, No. 24 Valor Christian 3 (No. 8 Rock Canyon qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 25 Chatfield 8, No. 9 ThunderRidge 3; Game 5: No. 25 Chatfield 15, No. 24 Valor Christian 2 (Chatfield qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 3 (At Broomfield Community Park, Legacy host)

Game 1: No. 5 Legacy 7, No. 28 Northglenn 3; Game 2: NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT 12, No. 12 Cherry Creek 2; Game 3: No. 5 Legacy 7, NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT 0 (No. 5 Legacy qualifies for 5A state tournament), 12:15 p.m.; Game 4: No. 12 Cherry Creek 6, No. 28 Northglenn 5; Game 5: NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT 5, No. 12 Cherry Creek 4 (NO. 21 REGIS JESUIT qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 4 (At Barnes Sports Complex, Loveland host)

Game 1: No. 4 Loveland 9, No. 29 Pine Creek 2; Game 2: No. 13 Legend 6,No. 20 Prairie View 1; Game 3: No. 13 Legend 7, No. 4 Loveland 5 (No. 13 Legend qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 20 Prairie View 18, No. Pine Creek 8; Game 5: No 4 Loveland 12, No. 20 Prairie View 0 (No. 4 Loveland qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 5 (At Rolland Moore Park, Fossil Ridge host)

Game 1: No. 3 Fossil Ridge 19, No. 30 Rampart 4; Game 2: No. 14 Arapahoe 4, No. 19 Castle View 3; Game 3: No. 3 Fossil Ridge 1, No. 14 Arapahoe 0 (No. 3 Fossil Ridge qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 19 Castle View 22, No. 30 Rampart 2; Game 5: No. 19 Castle View 5, No. 14 Arapahoe 0 (No. 19 Castle View qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 6 (At Brighton H.S./Ron Cox Field, Brighton host)

Game 1: NO. 27 GRANDVIEW 2, No. 6 Brighton 1; Game 2: No. 22 Ralston Valley 10, No. 11 Grand Junction Central 6; Game 3: No. 22 Ralston Valley 14, NO. 27 GRANDVIEW 7 (No. 22 Ralston Valley qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 11 Grand Junction Central 8, No. 6 Brighton 4; Game 5: No. 11 Grand Junction Central 14, NO. 27 GRANDVIEW 5 (No. 11 Grand Junction Central qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 7 (At Columbine H.S., Columbine host)

Game 1: No. 7 Columbine 11, NO. 26 VISTA PEAK 1; Game 2: No. 10 Arvada West 15, No. 23 Mountain Range 5; Game 3: No. 10 Arvada West 14, No. 7 Columbine 7 (No. 10 Arvada West qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 23 Mountain Range 12, NO. 26 VISTA PEAK 2; Game 5: No. 7 Columbine 6, No. 23 Mountain Range 1 (No. 7 Columbine qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 8 (At Aurora Sports Park — EAGLECREST host)

Game 1: NO. 2 EAGLECREST 13, No. 31 Rocky Mountain 3; Game 2: No. 18 Broomfield 12, No. 15 Mountain Vista 4; Game 3: No. 18 Broomfield 5, NO. 2 EAGLECREST 4 (No. 18 Broomfield qualifies for 5A state tournament); Game 4: No. 15 Mountain Vista 14, No. 31 Rocky Mountain 13; Game 5: NO. 2 EAGLECREST 13, No. 15 Mountain Vista 8 (NO. 2 EAGLECREST qualifies for 5A state tournament)