AURORA | City players (from Aurora Central, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK) and those from other schools selected to the All-East Metro Athletic Conference softball teams for the 2018 season:

2018 ALL-EAST METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Katie Russell, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Dominique Contreras, Adams City; Courtney Beck, Chloe Doyle, Tori Haug, Hailie Litwin and Sarah Tiffany, Brighton; Carissa Lucero, Anaelise Rodriguez and Sidney Wilson, Northglenn; Camryn Mullan, Neveah Ramirez and Demi Woolsey, Prairie View; Kori Rhodes, Westminster

Player of the Year: Sarah Tiffany, Brighton. Pitcher of the Year: Neveah Ramirez, Prairie View. Coach of the Year: Marty Stricklett, Brighton

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Bailey Garrison, sr., Aurora Central; Leslie Miranda, sr., Hinkley; Jordan Clanton, sr., Rangeview; Dani Chaney, sr. and Kayla Russell, sr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Jayanti Jones, Adams City; Lexi Apodaca, Brighton; Viviana Caldera and Kaylie Huggins, Northglenn; Hailey Stoneking, Prairie View; Lauren McCollam and Alicia Wessling, Thornton; Savannah Garcia and Clara Samaniego, Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selection: Cielo Varela, Aurora Central

Other selections: Mackenzi Kroll, Angel Mollel and Rachel Morris, Brighton; Leticia Delgado, Mirella Garcia, Isabelle Haynes and Nevaeh Rodriguez, Northglenn; Lilyana Baeza, Joey Severance and Samantha Skinner, Prairie View; Aylin Baeza, Jaycee Casebolt and Alicia Samaniego, Westminster