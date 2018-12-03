AURORA | City selections from Aurora teams (Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill) and others on the All-Centennial League teams for the 2017 softball season:

2018 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE SOFTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Haley Albers, sr. (INF), Alexis Cortez, sr. (OF), Delanie Cox, sr. (OF), Hunter Gilbreath, jr. (C) and KT Hoffman, sr. (OF), Cherokee Trail; Mya Akrie, sr. (INF), Shayelyn Allen, sr. (INF), Alex Hendrian, soph. (P), Rachel Sabourin, sr. (INF), Reese Waggoner, jr. (P) and Rylee Waggoner, sr. (OF), Eaglecrest; Jacqueline Ley, jr. (Util) and Taryn Moan, sr. (INF), Grandview; Yasmine Ybarra, jr. (INF), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Keely Holt (OF) and Kyleigh Krueger (P), Arapahoe; Alex Frey (P), Annie Landon (C) and Marissa Zheng (INF), Cherry Creek

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Kelsey Bell, fr. (INF), Shea Boland, jr. (INF) and Jenna Medhus, fr. (P), Cherokee Trail; Maddie Unrein, jr. (OF), Eaglecrest; Lyla Michels, soph. (OF), Marion Schweitzer, sr. (P) and Elly Smith, soph. (C), Grandview; Gracey Martinez, sr. (P) and Brandie Smith, jr. (INF), Overland; Amrije Bass, fr. (C), Cameron Lyons, jr. (OF) and Izzy Waleski, fr. (INF), Smoky Hill

Other selections: Mia Glover (P), Kayla Husky (INF), Katie Maney (OF) and Michelle Salazar (INF), Arapahoe; Casey Grant (INF) and Amanda Licht (INF), Cherry Creek; Emma DiGiacomo (OF), Bella Hawkins (INF) and Avery Pazonno (P), Mullen